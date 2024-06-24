Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $4.45

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $628.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

