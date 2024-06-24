Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target at $14.67

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ooma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ooma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,185,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $8.92 on Monday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.