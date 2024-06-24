Analyzing Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 25.78 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Iris Energy and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.