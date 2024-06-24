Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $3.87 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00006317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $72.05 million and approximately $27.75 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.6643467 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $55.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

