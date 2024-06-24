Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $125,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

