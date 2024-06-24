Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.6% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $71,801,440. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,259. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $345.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

