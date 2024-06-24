Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a $3.25 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Up 36.6 %

Shares of IGC stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.51. IGC Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

