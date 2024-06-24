Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.
Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.44.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
