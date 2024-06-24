aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 119.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

