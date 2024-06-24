Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 277 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,898,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.63. 2,913,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

