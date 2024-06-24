Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,562 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

