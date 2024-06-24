Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.33

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 814345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

