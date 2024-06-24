Barclays Lowers Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.24 on Friday. Ryanair has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.