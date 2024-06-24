Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $88.03 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a PE ratio of 628.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

