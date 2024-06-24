Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Head to Head Review

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 57.44% 0.30% 0.25% Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bit Digital and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $215.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $44.92 million 4.85 -$13.89 million $0.30 8.80 Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 17.84 $94.87 million $5.01 45.08

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

