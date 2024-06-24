Bittensor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.61 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $53.61 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $274.56 or 0.00455093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,976,601 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,975,559. The last known price of Bittensor is 266.28395398 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $36,969,604.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

