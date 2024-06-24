Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 90,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$22,500.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE BRC opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.90.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

