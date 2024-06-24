Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 90,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$22,500.00.
Blackrock Silver Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVE BRC opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.90.
About Blackrock Silver
