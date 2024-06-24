Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BE. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

