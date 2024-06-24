BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,705 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 8.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.11. 950,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,268. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

