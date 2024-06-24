BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.4 %

BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

