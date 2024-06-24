BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.84

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.4 %
BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $48.34.
About BrightSpring Health Services
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.