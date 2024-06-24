Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,626.00 and last traded at $1,631.64. 1,312,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,083,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,658.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,673.04.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,285.03. The company has a market cap of $752.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $16,806,825. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 25.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

