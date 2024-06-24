Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $208.06

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

