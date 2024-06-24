Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $107.86

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after buying an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.