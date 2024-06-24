Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $107.86

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after buying an additional 153,946 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
CRUS opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.