Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price at $26.13

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 338,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 89,436 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 83,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

