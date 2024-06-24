Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $20.64

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.65 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

