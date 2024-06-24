Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $207.59

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $218.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

