Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $29.90

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 166,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

