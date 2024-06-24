Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $182.48

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.43.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

