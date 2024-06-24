C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after buying an additional 174,041 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,618. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

