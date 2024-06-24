C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 0.8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 958,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,847,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

