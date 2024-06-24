California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 5.5%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.33. 343,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 945,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after buying an additional 821,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7,345.1% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

