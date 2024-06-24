Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 595 ($7.56) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.21) to GBX 480 ($6.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON:ATYM traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 426 ($5.41). 227,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,976. The company has a market capitalization of £596.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,852.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.21.

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.18), for a total value of £315,900 ($401,397.71). 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

