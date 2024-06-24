Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Alector Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Alector stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $38,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at $903,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $38,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

