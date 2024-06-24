Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

