Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.21% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 766,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 80,596 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. 389,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,187. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

