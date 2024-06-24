Capital Planning LLC Has $11.73 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 3.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,866. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

