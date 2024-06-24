Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

CGDV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

