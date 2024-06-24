Capital Planning LLC Invests $253,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,189. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

