Capital Planning LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 367,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.69. 852,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

