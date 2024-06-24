Capital Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

