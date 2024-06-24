Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $383,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

