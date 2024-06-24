Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $418.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.