Carlson Capital Management Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Jentner Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.08. 83,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

