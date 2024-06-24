Carlson Capital Management Sells 82 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $161.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,905,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,847,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average of $164.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.