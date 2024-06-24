Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 118,687 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 90,692 call options.
NYSE:CCL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. 24,731,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,476,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
