Carnival Co. & Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCLGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 118,687 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 90,692 call options.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. 24,731,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,476,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

