CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0380 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,291.54 or 0.99949845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00078346 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03749724 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,013,610.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

