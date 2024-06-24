Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT Raised to $11.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $914.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after acquiring an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.