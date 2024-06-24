Centrifuge Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $29.13 million and $1.82 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,334,636 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,297,770 with 494,656,246 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.47002267 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $657,818.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

