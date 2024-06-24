CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$56,266.52 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 5.8 %

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,091. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.35%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

