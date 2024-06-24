CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.94. 2,782,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,285. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

